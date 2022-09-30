Society Former deputy health minister has sentence reduced Former Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong has had his sentence reduced to three years from four years for showing “lack of responsibility causing serious consequences” over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada.

Society Seminar explores human resources development to achieve net-zero emissions target An international seminar took place in Hanoi on September 30 to discuss ways to develop human resources for the realisation of Vietnam’s net-zero emissions commitment.

Society Social Sciences Academy head receives warning for wrongdoings The Politburo on September 30 decided to give a warning to Bui Nhat Quang, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), as a disciplinary measure for his wrongdoings as the head of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

Society Southeast Asian, European universities discuss higher education governance reform A workshop on building common development strategies for higher education was held at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) in Belgium on September 29, attracting representatives of eight Vietnamese and Cambodian universities and the Francophone University Agency (AUF).