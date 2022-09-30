Tra Vinh promotes cultural cooperation with Cambodia
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh province Le Van Han on September 30 received a delegation from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia led by Minister of State Long Ponnasirivath who is in Vietnam to attend the Cambodia Culture Week.
Lauding Tra Vinh’s strong performance in preserving cultural heritage and great attention to improving the material and spiritual life of Khmer community, Ponnasirivath expressed his hope that the Mekong Delta province will continue to provide best conditions for Cambodian students in the locality.
Han said that about 31% of Tra Vinh population are from the Khmer ethnic minority group. The province is home to 143 Buddhism pagodas, many of which have been recognised as national cultural heritage. They have received regular restoration and upgrade, he added.
At the same time, the locality has paid great attention to the preservation of cultural values of the Khmer community, he said, adding that schools in the Khmer community-inhabited areas have taught both Vietnamese and Khmer languages.
Tra Vinh University is the only in the country that has a Southern Khmer language, culture and arts faculty, he added.
Han said that along with the socio-economic and cultural development in the locality, the level of literacy of Khmer people in recent years has increased markedly, while the cultural identity of the community has always been preserved and promoted.
The provincial leader also briefed the guest on the potential development of the locality, which has 65km coastline and great advantages in wind power production. Tra Vinh is home to 11 wind power projects and three thermal power projects, he added, suggesting that the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts will help popularise the local tourist destinations to international friends.
The Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam is taking place from September 27 to October 2 in Ho Chi Minh City and Tra Vinh on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year.
Duong Hoang Sum, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that during their stay, the delegation of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia will visit a number of beautiful landscapes and tourism destinations of Tra Vinh./.