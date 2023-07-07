Travel Laos tourists to Vietnam soar by 117% The number of Lao tourist arrivals to Vietnam soared in the first half of the year, with a growth rate of 117%, which is the third-highest rate among nations having visitors to Vietnam, following Cambodia (338%) and India (236%).

Travel Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges around the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.

Videos Ninh Binh branches out wildlife-based tourism Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh in Ninh Binh province has worked to develop nature-based tourism as a way of engaging tourists in wildlife conservation.

Travel Seaplane service linking Tuan Chau, Co To launched in Quang Ninh The Hai Au Aviation JSC announced on July 6 that it has launched a new seaplane service linking Tuan Chau in Ha Long city to Co To island in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.