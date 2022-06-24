Environment Dive tourism suspension planned to protect coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay The central province of Khanh Hoa is planning to suspend dive tourism activities in vulnerable coral reef areas in Nha Trang Bay in the face of reef degradation there.

Environment Nha Trang scrambles to save coral reefs from bleaching Saving the coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area from massive bleaching is a priority that requires a long-term, scientific and sustainable strategy, scientists and oceanographers have said.

Environment Vietnamese throw away 54 kilograms of plastic waste yearly As the amount of plastic waste from Vietnamese is rising quickly, many projects are being implemented in collaboration with international organisations to reduce plastic waste.