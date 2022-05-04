Society Information saying Russian singer arrested in Da Lat for protesting war in Ukraine is fake news Police of Da Lat city in Lam Dong province on May 3 announced the information saying that a Russian singer was arrested in Da Lat for protesting the war in Ukraine was false.

Society Vietnam seeks stronger partnership with France's Nice city Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang made a two-day working trip to Nice city to seek stronger cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the French coastal city.

Society Informal charges continue to decline: PCI 2021 Informal charges continue to decline in most business-government interactions, according to the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) last week.

Society National Reunification anniversary celebrated in Germany, Czech Republic The 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) have been marked with different activities by Vietnamese people in Germany and the Czech Republic.