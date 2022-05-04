Tra Vinh strengthens ties with int’l partners to improve human resources
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is working to enhance cooperation with international partners in education and training in efforts to develop high-quality human resources, a local official has said.
Speaking at a workshop on May 4, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Duong Quang Ngoc said training high-quality human resources has received special attention from the Party and State, and boosting cooperation with foreign partners is seen as a way of realising that target.
Tra Vinh is coordinating with Germany to provide vocational training for local students through courses held in the European country, he noted, adding that the programme will help the province to improve its young workforce, which in turn will aid sustainable socio-economic development.
At the workshop, more than 300 students from high schools across the province were provided with information about the the programme, including free training, a monthly salary of at least 939 EUR (nearly 990 USD), along with support from local authorities./.