The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will build embankments to protect an important coastal section in Hiep Thanh commune, of Duyen Hai town, as it is facing increasingly serious erosion along its coastline.Invested in with over 126 billion VND (5.4 million USD), the project will be comprised of two embankment stretches with a total length of 1.2km. The first 400m section will be constructed in Cho hamlet from now until 2019, while the other, in 2020.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dong Van Lam said Tra Vinh is home to an over 65km-long coast as well as many rivers, including the Tien and Hau Rivers – the two tributaries of the Mekong River.The ever-growing impact of climate change and illegal sand mining on rivers have worsened coastal and river bank erosion, especially in the rainy season, he noted.More than 100 coastal and river bank erosion sites have been recorded across the province, including those in Truong Long Hoa and Hiep Thanh communes (Duyen Hai town); Long Hoa, Hoa Minh, and Hung My communes (Chau Thanh district); and An Phu Tan and Ninh Thoi communes (Cau Ke district).Lam said that over the past years, the province has invested over 1 trillion VND (43.2 million USD) sourced from the central budget to build coastal dykes and embankments to prevent erosion. However, the problem has yet to be thoroughly addressed due to limited funding and asynchronous construction.The facilities to be built in Hiep Thanh commune will make up one of the three embankment projects to be carried out soon in Tra Vinh. The two others will be constructed along a river in Long Tri Islet and the coast in Dong Hai commune. –VNA