Environment Quang Tri targets 3,000ha of land freed from UXO each year The central province of Quang Tri, which has the greatest amount of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country, is working to clear about 3,000ha of land each year to become the first Vietnamese locality to be safe from UXO accidents by 2025.

Environment US shares experience in environmental management The US’s experience in environmental management and air quality control in Vietnam were touched upon at a seminar in Hanoi on January 25.

Environment HCM City to change water supply source for better water quality Ho Chi Minh City will pump water from locations further upstream the Sai Gon and Dong Nai Rivers to supply its residents since the rivers, the current main source of water for the city, are affected by industrial pollution and saline intrusion.

Sci-Tech New damselfly species found in central Vietnam A new species of damselfly was recently discovered in two national parks in the neighbouring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh in central Vietnam.