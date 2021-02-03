Tra Vinh to expand aquaculture area by 2,500 hectares to 2030
A shrimp farming model applying high technology (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is taking various steps to develop climate change-resilient aquaculture, setting its sights on expanding the local aquaculture area by 2,500 ha to reach 40,000 ha by 2030.
The province also aims to generate around 420 million VND (18,230 USD) in average earnings per ha over the next decade.
It plans to develop aquaculture in a way that is suitable for local conditions, adaptive to the impact of climate change, and relevant to both domestic and foreign demand.
Farming of prawns, especially giant tiger prawns and King prawns, and tra fish will become key sub-sectors that are sustainable, environmentally-friendly, and export-oriented.
Tra Vinh will also expand the farming of brackish and freshwater species, such as giant river prawns, sea crab, clams, snakehead murrel, and blood cockles, while increasing the area of caged aquaculture.
The province has been inviting investors in fisheries processing, producing high-quality prawn and tra fish products, and developing storage, preservation, and preliminary processing facilities as well as support services.
It has also been encouraging farmers to switch from low-yield rice farming to aquaculture and integrated rice and fish farming.
As sea levels rise, drought and saltwater intrusion resulting from climate change become more frequent in the region, it is no longer profitable to grow rice, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Van Dong said, adding that agricultural authorities have developed farming models adaptive to different areas./.