Business PVEP to invest 380 million USD in exploring, exploiting new oil fields The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) will invest about 380 million USD in exploring, exploiting and developing new oil fields this year, according to Deputy General Director Hoang Ngoc Trung.

Business Chu Lai Port seeks to serve international flow of goods Chu Lai Port in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, the central province of Quang Nam, is striving to establish itself as a major point of transit for goods in not only Vietnam but also other countries.

Business Agriculture minister views export target of 44 bln USD as feasible The agriculture sector’s export target of 44 billion USD this year, set by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is a high but feasible goal, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.

Business Quang Ninh looks to become a strong marine-based economic hub The northern province of Quang Ninh has outlined key measures to develop its marine-based and coastal economy, with a focus on eco-friendly tourism, maritime services, and coastal industry.