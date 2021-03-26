Traces of early humans found in Ninh Binh
Archaeologists have recently found various traces of prehistoric people who lived some 10,000 years ago in Doi Cave, Nho Quan District in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
Sediment found at the cave. (Photo: dantri.vn)
Ninh Binh (VNA) - Archaeologists have recently found various traces of prehistoric people who lived some 10,000 years ago in Doi Cave, Nho Quan District in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
Nguyen Cao Tan, deputy director of the provincial Culture and Sports Department, said experts from the Vietnam Archaeology Institute, the Vietnam History Institute and the department have done research at the cave as part of a research project on the region stretching from Boi River junction to ancient Hoa Lu Citadel in the period of the beginning of Christian Era to the establishment of Dai Co Viet - the first feudal state of Vietnam (in 968).
The cave is located by the Na River, near Bai Ngo Mountain, Dam Bai village, Gia Tuong commune, Nho Quan district. The entrance of the cave is some 30m higher than the nearby rice field surface.
The inner portion of the cave covers a total area of some 200sq.m, where scientists have found many holes and a 2-metre layer of sediment of snail shells, oyster shells, and burnt animal bones, showing early humans used fire in the cave.
Archaeologists estimate the ancient people lived some 10,000 years ago.
Tan said the findings are important for further research.
Earlier, experts found traces of early humans in But Cave in La Van commune from some 6,000 years ago.
They had also found traces in a larger area of Trang An Landscape Complex and Ky Lan Mountain in Gia Phuong commune, Gia Vien district dating back to 4,000 to 30,000 years ago./.