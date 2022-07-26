Culture - Sports Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 promotes city’s image The Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 was held in Hue on July 23 and 24 and is expected to have contributed to its title as Vietnam’s “festival city” while simultaneously promoting its cultural and tourism potential to attract more visitors from both home and abroad.

Culture - Sports Spreading the beauty of ancient Vietnamese costumes With the rapid pace of fashion trends, antique Vietnamese costumes may well have been on the verge of oblivion. To preserve and spread their traditional beauty, however, a number of organisations and individuals in Ninh Binh province have held a series of photo tours to bring antique Vietnamese costumes closer to the public.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnam’s delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games A ceremony was held at Terminal T2 of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 26 to see off the Vietnamese delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which will take place in Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Sinbas musical for kids released A musical about the adventures of Sindbad for children by the talented artists of the IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France) has attracted children and their parents in Ho Chi Minh City.