Trade across Vietnam-Cambodia border remains stable amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trade activities across the Vietnam- Cambodia border have been maintained despite the halt of entry and exit of citizens and tourists as a measure to curb the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Disinfecting a truck before it goes through the border gate (Source: VNA)
Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporters, Truong Cong Nhan of the customs division at Khanh Binh Border Gate under An Giang provincial Customs Office, said that the transportation of commodities through the Khanh Binh - Chrey Thom border gate pair still continues as normal, with about 40 trucks a day, equivalent to the amount before the entry-exit suspension order became effective on March 18.
On recent days, medical quarantine measures have been strictly applied to trucks entering Vietnam to receive goods exported to Cambodia.
At the Khanh Binh border gate, 82km south of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital, the three forces, including medical quarantine, border guards and customs, have worked closely to guide drivers of Cambodian vehicles to strictly follow the quarantine procedure, including disinfecting the vehicle, checking the drivers' protective gear (self-equipped) and measuring the drivers' body temperature. The drivers then wait in the quarantine room while the goods are loaded.
At present, quarantine measures for drivers and vehicles are mainly conducted by the Vietnamese side. Exports to Cambodia are mostly aquatic products, frozen food, vegetables and fruits.
Talking to the media on March 25, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen affirmed that Cambodia has maintained cross-border trade with its neighbouring countries despite the suspension of entry and exit of citizens and tourists.
Meanwhile, when talking over the phone with Hun Sen the next day, Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Vietnam will provide medical equipment worth 100,000 USD for Cambodia, apart from aid given directly by the country’s ministries, sectors, localities and businesses to Cambodian partners. Phuc added that Vietnam is willing to send medical experts to support and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control if Cambodia needs./.