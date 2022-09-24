Business Untapped opportunities for Vietnamese pepper exports to UK There are great business opportunities for Vietnamese pepper exporters in the United Kingdom - a lucrative market with high demand for pepper imports.

Business Garment-textile sector must go green to boost exports to EU: experts Experts have advised Vietnamese textile-garment and leather-footwear firms to improve the sustainability of their production for export to the European Union (EU) after the European Commission (EC) proposed the goods must comply with ecological design criteria.

Business Conference seeks to promote trade between Vietnamese, German businesses The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt is always ready to support and connect Vietnamese businesses with their German counterparts to penetrate and learn about each other's markets, according to Consul General Le Quang Long.