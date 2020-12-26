Trade between ASEAN, China’s Shanghai remains strong despite pandemic
Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China’s Shanghai remained strong this year. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China’s Shanghai remained strong this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Xinhua news agency, which quoted data from Shanghai Customs.
Shanghai imported more than 339.3 billion CNY (51.9 billion USD) worth of products from ASEAN in the first 11 months of this year, a year-on-year surge of 6.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the city earned 433.37 billion CNY from exports to ASEAN, down 4.1 percent year on year, partly due to the impact of the pandemic.
Integrated circuits were the largest category of commodities Shanghai imported from ASEAN in the 11-month period, which registered a total import value of 85.64 billion CNY. The amount represented a 20.5-percent growth over the same period last year and accounted for 25.2 percent of the total import value from ASEAN during the period.
Vietnam was Shanghai's largest trade partner in the ASEAN region from January to November, accounting for 27.4 percent of Shanghai's total trade with ASEAN./.