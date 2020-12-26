ASEAN Indonesia posts highest COVID-19 daily death toll Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on December 25 with 258 fatalities, taking the total to 20,847.

World Vietnam the world's next growth market: SeekingAlpha The COVID-19 situation has considerably sped up the transition of manufacturing work into Vietnam and the country is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this move, said an article recently published on SeekingAlpha content service.

World Friendship rice project helps raise income for Cambodian farmers Farmers in protected areas of Cambodia who participate in wildlife-friendly farming via the ‘Friendship Rice Project’ can expect an income boost for their wildlife organic crops, according to Khmer Times.

World Indonesia to return hazardous waste to countries of origin Indonesia is set to send 79 containers of hazardous materials back to Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US beginning in January, the country’s Government recently revealed.