Business Hanoi launches promotion programme to boost consumption The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade launched a concentrated promotion programme on June 12 to promote consumption.

Business WB, Phu Yen form partnership for strategic engagements The World Bank (WB) in Vietnam and the People’s Committee of south-central Phu Yen province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a partnership for strategic engagements.

Business Businesses join HCM City's demand stimulus programme Ho Chi Minh City is organising a number of activities to boost retail demand as local lives return to normalcy after the social distancing period.

Business Ministry introduces corporate governance platform The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.