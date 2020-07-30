Trade fair honours Vietnamese goods
A trade fair honouring Vietnamese goods kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The five-day event features over 300 pavilions of 200 businesses active in various fields such as garment-textile, footwear, electronics, household utensils, processed food, beverages, handicrafts, wooden products, chemicals, and medicine.
A food festival offering traditional dishes of different regions is taking place as part of the fair.
Chairman of the HCM City association for businesses Chu Tien Dung said the annual trade fair aims to create an opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and boost domestic sales.
A new feature of this year’s event is the organisation of trade connection activities with the registration of hundreds of brands, he added./.