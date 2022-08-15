Many high-quality products are being sold at the event. Through this trade fair, Na Rì cooperative in Bac Kan province hopes to reach more customers in Hanoi capital.

While Bac Kan and Ha Giang provinces mainly sold processed products, Lang Son brought to the event its best Chi Lang custard apples.

After two years of being seriously affected by COVID-19, this year’s trade fair is expected to help local cooperatives and production organizations to connect markets and attract investment in potential local specialties.

This trade fair helps broaden the markets for farm produce with small and large-scale production./.

VNA