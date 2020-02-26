Business Electronics producers face material shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak Some large electronics manufacturers in Vietnam are feeling the punch from the COVID-19 outbreak as material imports and finished product exports have been affected by tighter border control aimed at preventing the disease from spreading.

Business Horticultural, floricultural production technology exhibition opens The third International Exhibition & Conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam (HortEx Vietnam 2020), the largest of its kind in the Southeast Asian country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on February 26.

Business Over 208 million USD raised through G-bond auction The State Treasury raised over 4.8 trillion VND (208.6 million USD) through a G-bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on February 26.

Business Capacity of coal-fired power plants to drop in 2025 The capacity of coal-fired power plants in Vietnam will be reduced to 8,760 MW in 2025 and 6,340 in 2030 due to the sluggish implementation of several projects and the disagreement of some localities in coal-fired power plant development.