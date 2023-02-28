Trade ministry supports businesses to boost exports to China
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that it will organise a wide range of trade promotion activities to support businesses in exporting their products to China.
Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Ministry’s Trade Promotion Authority, said that despite serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and trade cooperation activities have developed continuously, stressing that China remains Vietnam's largest trade partner and import market.
In the coming time, the ministry will continue coordinating with localities and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to guide enterprises to complete export documents through official channels to better exploit this market.
The ministry is also planning to coordinate with Vietnamese and Chinese agencies to hold the first Vietnam-Shanghai Trade Forum on exporting Vietnamese agricultural and seafood products to China through Shanghai port. The event, slated for April in Hanoi, will become annual to boost the two countries’ economic and trade development.
According to the Vietnamese Trade Office in China, since China’s full reopening of its door on January 8, the country has loosened its policies on entry and exit and import and export activities. Therefore, commercial activities in general and trade promotion ones in particular have basically been resumed as before the pandemic./.