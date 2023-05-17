Business Tea exports earn 50 mln USD in first four months of 2023 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), tea exports in the first four months of this year reached 30,000 tonnes, worth 50 million USD, down 4.8% in volume and 5.8% in value compared to the same period last year.

Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on May 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,656 VND/USD on May 17, up 4 VND from the previous day.

VinES to receive technical assistance package from Australia The Australian government on May 16 through its Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP), administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), granted a technical assistance package to the VinES Energy Solutions JSC (VinES).

ASV Airports Taxi rents 500 VinFast electric cars The Airport Services Company of Vietnam (ASV), the owner of ASV Airports Taxi brand, on May 16 signed a contract to rent 500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) for its airport taxi service.