Business Ha Nam’s industrial parks attract 50 foreign invested projects Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 67 investment projects since the beginning of this year, including 50 foreign-invested ones.

Business Bright prospects for aquatic product exports to China Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to China rose 19.7 percent year-on-year to reach 1.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India The Vietnamese Trade Office in India set up a pavilion to sell handicraft products at the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), which took place in Kolkata city in West Bengal State from December 13-25.

Business Reference exchange rate down on December 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.