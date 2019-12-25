Trade promotion to focus on key markets
Vietnam is planning to launch a 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.
Illustrative image
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai made the announcement at a conference in Hanoi on December 24 to review this year’s national trade promotion programme and deploy tasks for 2020.
Promotion activities must be made more diversified to attract more participants, he stressed.
Hai said the ministry would enhance co-operation with other ministries, associations and localities to boost the quality and efficiency of trade promotions in order to maintain and expand Vietnam’s key export markets.
In addition, the programme would focus on building Vietnamese brands with strategic products, while providing support for firms to join high added value global supply chains.
Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the programme would also promote e-commerce to seek customers and develop markets.
In 2019, more than 205 promotions were implemented with total spending hitting 125 billion VND (5.4 million USD).
The national trade promotion programme has provided support for more than 5,000 participant companies in both domestic and foreign markets this year.
Phu said it had contributed significantly to boosting Vietnam’s exports, which were estimated to reach 500 billion USD this year./.
