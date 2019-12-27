Business Investment in farm land needed: experts Vietnam was in urgent need of policies to develop a transparent and sustainable agricultural land market to attract more investment in the farming sector, according to the Vietnam Real Estate Association.

Business Viettel - one of world’s 50 fastest-growing brands The Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group (Viettel) is the only Vietnamese business to make it into the list of the world’s top 50 fastest-growing brands in 2014-2019.

Business Fishery sector seizes opportunities to boost exports Despite facing an array of difficulties in export markets and particularly challenges in removing the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the domestic fishery sector has worked out measures to make use of export opportunities.