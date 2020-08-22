Business Over 78 percent of businesses listed on HNX report profit in Q2 More than 78 percent of businesses listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), or 268 firms, reported profit in the second quarter of 2020, with combined value of 11.38 trillion VND (491 million USD), down 1.14 percent year on year.

Business HCM City aims to become international financial hub The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has asked for the Government’s support of its scheme to make the city a regional and international financial hub.

Business Binh Dinh wants two large projects to seek FDI The central province of Binh Dinh has proposed two large projects to be added to the list of those calling for foreign direct investment (FDI) in a recent report sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.