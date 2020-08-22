Trade surplus amounts to 10 billion USD by mid-August
Workers process shrimp for export at a factory in Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Exports continued to recover in the first half of August, helping the country record 10 billion USD in trade surplus so far this year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
From August 1 to 15, the country earned nearly 12.7 billion USD from exports while importing 10.8 billion USD worth of goods.
That added up to a total of more than 160.2 billion USD in overseas shipments during the seven months and a half, rising by some 1.8 percent or nearly 3 billion USD year on year. Meanwhile, imports fell by about 4 billion USD to 150.2 billion USD.
That resulted in a trade surplus of 10 billion USD by mid-August.
Some outstanding export items in the first half of August included mobile phones and components (2.58 billion USD); computers, electronic products and components (1.9 billion USD); textile-garment products (1.36 billion USD); machinery, equipment and spare parts (1.11 billion USD); and footwear (652 million USD).
During the period, major import commodities were computers, electronic devices and components (2.9 billion USD); machinery, equipment and spare parts (1.58 billion USD); mobile phones and components (759 million USD); and fabric (447 million USD), statistics show./.
