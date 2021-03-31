Business Q1 exports rise as Vietnam takes advantage of FTAs: Official Vietnam has been making good use of advantages of the international economic integration process, helping to increase the country’s exports by 22 percent year-on-year and imports by 26 percent in the first quarter of 2021, said Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Two SOEs given financial support for employment of ethnic minority workers Two State-owned enterprises will receive a total of nearly 62.92 billion VND (2.72 million USD) in funding for their employment of ethnic minority workers from mountainous and extremely disadvantaged regions in 2018 under a decision of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on March 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,244 VND/USD on March 31, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business GDP growth in Q1 estimated at 4.48% Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter is estimated at 4.48%, higher than the 3.68% posted in the first quarter of last year. However, there is still much to be done to reach the annual target of 6.5%, according to insiders.