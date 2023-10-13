Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP grows 4.24% in January-September Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.24% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. While the rate only exceeds the figures recorded in 2020 and 2021, which were significantly affected by COVID-19, it is still seen as a positive outcome, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Fruit & vegetable exports exceed 4 bln USD Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to reach 4.13 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, for an increase of nearly 70% year-on-year and 24% higher than 2022 as a whole.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit record level in first 8 months of 2023 Rice exports reached a record 5.81 million tons in the first eight months of this year, a 21.4% increase over the same period of 2022. Rice export turnover in the period therefore came in at nearly 3.16 billion USD, an increase of more than 35.7%.