Trade surplus of over 21.6 billion USD posted in first nine months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 497.66 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, down 11 percent over the same period last year. Trade was in surplus to the tune of 21.68 billion USD.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFirst 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4%
Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s GDP grows 4.24% in January-September
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.24% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. While the rate only exceeds the figures recorded in 2020 and 2021, which were significantly affected by COVID-19, it is still seen as a positive outcome, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicFruit & vegetable exports exceed 4 bln USD
Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to reach 4.13 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, for an increase of nearly 70% year-on-year and 24% higher than 2022 as a whole.
InfographicForecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023
Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.
InfographicRice exports hit record level in first 8 months of 2023
Rice exports reached a record 5.81 million tons in the first eight months of this year, a 21.4% increase over the same period of 2022. Rice export turnover in the period therefore came in at nearly 3.16 billion USD, an increase of more than 35.7%.
InfographicVietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy
Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.