Statistics released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade show that in the first 11 months of the year, export value reached over 240 billion USD, fulfilling nearly 92% of the yearly target.

In 2010, only 20 items reached over USD 1 billion in export turnover, but the end of 2019, there will be 31 items.

Textiles and apparel are typical example. The industry saw an export value of 39 billion USD this year, an increase of over 11%.

During 2019, the continuous reform of administrative procedures has facilitated the development of domestic export enterprises and their investment and export activities. However, we still need to boost added value for products to achieve sustainable exports.

Despite global economy uncertainty, domestic import and export activities have still achieved high growth. With this impetus, trade turnover is likely to reach 500 billion USD for the first time.

In the first 11 months, Vietnam registered a trade surplus of over 9.1 billion USD, as compared to 7.58 billion USD recorded in the same period last year. Vietnam is expected to post a record trade surplus in 2019./.

VNA