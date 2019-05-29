VGCL President Bui Van Cuong (second from right) meets with representatives of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation. ( (Photo: laodong.vn)

The solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO) over the past 22 years has contributed to deepening and diversifying relations between the two countries, the VGCL leader has said.VGCL President Bui Van Cuong, made the statement during his talks with LO Vice President Therese Guovelin on May 27, as part of his visit to the European country.At the meeting, Cuong proposed ways to push ahead with the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two agencies in the time ahead.He lauded the cooperation and friendship between the agencies over the years in such areas as information and experience sharing, personnel training, job generation, social insurance and welfare, minimum wage improvement, and workplace safety and hygiene.The two sides discussed major orientations in collaborations between the agencies in the context that Vietnam is realising new-generation free trade agreements that cover labour and trade union issues.They also compared notes on international labour and trade union matters of mutual concern.–VNA