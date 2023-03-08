Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), paid a working trip to Greece from March 6-7 at the invitation of the international body.



On March 6, WFTU Honorary President George Mavrikos received and held talks with Khang, during which Khang acknowledged the important role of the WFTU Secretariat and WFTU’s headquarters in particular in coordinating the activities of the global labour and trade union movements.



He reaffirmed that the VGCL is always an active and responsible member of the WFTU, the oldest international trade union centre standing on the side of the working class and serving as a reliable mainstay of 105 million trade union members from 133 countries and territories.



Mavrikos expressed his delight at outstanding achievements and activities of the VGCL in performing tasks set in the WFTU’s Rome Declaration 2022.



He hailed the role and position of the VGCL under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam in effectively carrying out activities for trade union members and workers, contributing to the overall success of the global labour movement.



The WFTU will always accompany and support the VGCL, he said.



Both sides agreed to intensify cooperation in in-depth research on the global labour movement, international trade unions, statutes and models of trade union organisation in different countries; enhance the sharing of information and experience in trade union activities worldwide; improve the effectiveness of coordinating training activities, workshops and international conferences; and send a WFTU’s high-ranking delegation to the VGCL’s 13th Congress.

On March 7, the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME) of Greece, a partner of the VGCL since 1999 and a national trade union centre that plays an important role in Greece.



The two sides shared experience in protecting workers during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as orientations to priority activities in the near future.



They vowed to further propel bilateral friendship and cooperation via practical and effective activities.



Sharing losses suffered by Greek people, including many PAME members, in the railway accident that occurred on February 28 in Katerini town, the VGCL President expressed his condolences to families of the victims and said he hopes that the Greek Government and PAME will soon support them./.