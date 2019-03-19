The programme aims to empower participants to shape the future of the textile-garment, footwear and other export industries. (Photo: VNA)



A training programme on how to create better work in businesses is being held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 19-20 for leaders of trade union organisations in southern localities.Better Work - a partnership programme of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – focuses on activities to promote occupational health and safety, and effective social dialogues.The programme aims to empower participants to shape the future of the textile-garment, footwear and other export industries. It will provide basic knowledge about the global supply chain and how to manage social responsibility issues as well as experience in promoting dialogues between employers and employees.It also develops skills for workers, reform working conditions, and harmonise relations between business leaders and workers.-VNA