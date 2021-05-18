Society Over 900 million SMSs sent to raise public awareness of elections Telecom providers in Vietnam have sent over 900 million SMSs to mobile phone subscribers nationwide to call on citizens to wisely select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the elections on May 23.

Society VFF leader extends congratulations to Buddhist followers on Buddha’s birthday President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on May 17 sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist community in and outside the country on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday.

Society Relief aid provided for needy households in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk The Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province and the Executive Board of the provincial Khmer-Vietnamese Association on May 16 presented 434 gift packages to disadvantaged households.