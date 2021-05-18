Trade union supports pandemic-hit workers
The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will splash out more than 2.5 billion VND (108,500 USD) to support workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, heard an online meeting between the VGCL and its provincial trade unions on May 17.
Of the amount, over 1.5 billion VND will be set aside to present gifts, each worth 1 million VND to workers with difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, 1 billion VND will be used to support medical workers of ten hospitals, which have been under quarantine.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang called on trade unions at all levels to stay vigilant, join hands with employers to carry out COVID-19 prevention measures at production and business facilities, as well as keep a close watch on the situation of trade union members.
Khang said the trade unions should give timely support to labourers who have suffered challenges because of the outbreak, while enhancing communication work to raise public awareness of the pandemic’s developments, and the necessity to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.
He added that the VGCL also assisted the trade union members who were infected with COVID-19 with 3 million each, as well as COVID-19 treatment hospitals and quarantine sites, each with 50 million VND.
Vietnam was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave three weeks ago, and infections have been spread to 28 cities and provinces nationwide./.