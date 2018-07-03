Truong Thi Mai – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation. (Photo: VNA)



– Trade unions have been asked to focus their operations on ensuring the rights and legitimate interests, as well as sustainable employment and appropriate income of labourers.The statement was made by Truong Thi Mai – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation – at the 12th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on July 3.Mai spoke highly of the activities by trade unions to care for the life of labourers, especially those in remote areas and with low incomes.She recommended trade unions to get involved in addressing salary-related issues in a variety of ways.The VGCL was asked to pay attention to improving labourers’ skills; ensuring their safety at their workplace; addressing issues related to labour relationships; building a stable, harmonious and progressive labour relationship; and ensuring appropriate social welfare is in place.According to a report by the VGCL, since the beginning of this year, trade unions at all levels have signed 337 new agreements with their partners in providing products and services for trade unionists. As a result, over 1.2 million trade unionists have benefited from these agreements.The confederation has worked with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and localities in building trade union institutions. -VNA