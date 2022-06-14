The quality of this year’s lychees is highly regarded by traders and the fruit is selling for a reasonable price. One difficulty for both sellers and buyers is that clearance times at border gates can affect the quality of the fruit.

Bac Giang provincial authorities have worked with Chinese partners and the two sides have agreed to create the most favourable conditions possible for lychees to enter China. Separate lanes at border gates will be open for trucks carrying lychees, to help minimise waiting times for customs clearance.

According to a representative from the People’s Committee of Luc Ngan district, the district has signed agreements to sell more than 45,000 tons of lychee out of its total output of about 95,000 tons, of which some 25,000 tons will be exported./.

VNA