After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival is expected to live up to expectations of local people and visitors.

Hundreds of cakes prepared by artisans are sure to satisfy all tastes of festival-goers, including bánh tét (a cylindrical glutinous rice cake filled with green bean paste and pork), bánh bò dừa (a coconut-flavoured sponge cake), bánh ú (a small glutinous pyramid-shaped cake), and bánh đúc (a rice cake cooked with lime juice).

Many stalls will display dishes from northern provinces such as Bac Ninh, Lang Son, and Thanh Hoa, among others.

On this occasion, Can Tho will also organise the third national southern folk song festival.

The series of events are expected to attract more tourists to the city during the upcoming Hung Kings holiday./.

VNA