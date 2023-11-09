The exhibition introduces about 70 sets of costumes, hats and scarves, along with many accessories, jewelry and daily items.

The exhibits were used by people from more than 30 ethnic groups living mainly in the northern mountainous and Central Highlands regions, as well as minority groups in the Mekong Delta and Red River Delta.

Along with introducing the traditional costumes of Vietnamese ethnic groups, the exhibition is also a chance to call for support of the groups in developing production.

The exhibition will run until November 12./.

