Traditional craft products helping develop local economy
Xieng hamlet in the central province of Nghe An is renowned for its fermented mixed-leaf wine, a traditional beverage made by the Thai ethnic minority in Vietnam. The drink is made from 20 to 30 different types of plants and herbs and boasts various health benefits.
The wine-making process is meticulous and requires patience and experience, especially in fermentation.
52 households in Xieng hamlet are involved in the traditional craft, producing 6,000 - 7,000 litres each month.
The profession brings an average annual income of around 18 million VND (740 USD) to each worker.
In 2021, the craft of fermented mixed-leaf wine-making in Xieng hamlet was recognised as a provincial traditional craft. Households are now improving production processes to ensure food safety so that the wine can be labelled as a “One commune, One product” (OCOP) product.
Everyone is working towards continuing traditions while sending the wine to a larger market.