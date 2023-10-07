The wine-making process is meticulous and requires patience and experience, especially in fermentation.

52 households in Xieng hamlet are involved in the traditional craft, producing 6,000 - 7,000 litres each month.

The profession brings an average annual income of around 18 million VND (740 USD) to each worker.

In 2021, the craft of fermented mixed-leaf wine-making in Xieng hamlet was recognised as a provincial traditional craft. Households are now improving production processes to ensure food safety so that the wine can be labelled as a “One commune, One product” (OCOP) product.

Everyone is working towards continuing traditions while sending the wine to a larger market./.

VNA