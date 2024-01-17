Families in Trì Bình village in Bình Sơn district began making traditional sesame cakes in the middle of December.

According to Vo Thi Kim Hoanh, a local resident, she only makes around 2,000 cakes on normal days, but increases it to 5,000 as Tet approaches.

Customers are more interested in traditional cakes and candied products during Tet, especially Quang Ngai’s OCOP, thanks to its eye-catching designs. Each product has a barcode and QR code for traceability.

Quang Ngai has around 5,500 rural facilities making agricultural products, and many are rated three- and four- star OCOP items, and have seen improvements in design, quality and distribution. Many companies also launched new high-quality products for customers looking for diet foodstuffs at reasonable prices./.

