The festival was held to honour the ao dai over the course of history. It also features the many stages of making an ao dai, such as sewing and embroidering, as well as creating the conical lotus leaf hat.

With many special activities, the festival adds to efforts to build up the Hue ao dai brand and to honour the tailors as well as culinary artists who are preserving and promoting heritage values to promote tourism and services.

Local authorities in Thua Thien-Hue province have recently created the opportunity for scientists to study the history, aesthetic value, and rituals of wearing ao dai throughout the course of time, to raise awareness about Vietnam’s traditional dress among Vietnamese and international friends./.

VNA