Traditional horse race recognised as national intangible heritage
A horse racing event in Bac Ha district in northern mountainous Lao Cai province is among 10 newly-recognised national intangible heritages.
The race was held every spring at the foot of Ba Me Con Mount.
It resumed in 2007 after stopping for a long period, with the aim of conserving and developing traditional cultural values and promoting the region’s image among visitors at home and abroad.
Bac Ha horses are considered the most beautiful breed in Vietnam.
Lao Cai has two other heritages on the new list, including the traditional costume of the Nung Din ethnic minority group in Muong Khuong district and that of the Mong Hoa people in Bac Ha district.
Others include two festivals in Hanoi and a whale worshiping festival in Cam Xuyen district in central Ha Tinh province.
Fish sauce production in Phu Quoc island city also received recognition, together with a festival of the Ba Na ethnic minority group in the Central Highlands’ province of Kon Tum, a festival held in Dai Dong commune in Vinh Tuong district, northern Vinh Phuc province, and lace knitting in Thanh Ha commune in Thanh Liem district, northern Ha Nam province./.