Traditional Japanese doll exhibition opens in HCM City
The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam has launched the exhibition “Traditional Japanese Dolls” at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.
A Japanese doll (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
This exhibition features 32 traditional dolls depicting the gracefulness of Japanese women in kimonos, popular characters in Japanese Noh and Kabuki plays, babies, children, and royalty.
Japanese dolls are divided into different types according to the makers' skills and materials, and themes and shapes.
For the Japanese, the doll is not merely a decoration but also a confidant, representing the feelings of its owner.
The exhibition provides Vietnamese audiences a glimpse into a part of traditional Japanese culture as well as the spiritual culture of the Japanese people.
The exhibition is open until January 27. The museum is at 97A Pho Duc Chinh street in District 1. Entrance to the museum is 30,000 VND (1.3 USD)./.