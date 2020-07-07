Culture - Sports UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Culture - Sports Nhan dan newspaper’s national table tennis championships on horizon The 38th Nhan Dan Newspaper National Table Tennis Championships - PetroVietnam - Ca Mau Fertiliser Cup 2020 will take place in HCM City from July 12 to 19, a press conference in Hanoi on July 6 heard.

Culture - Sports First national kite festival held in Nam Dinh The first national kite festival was held in the northern province of Nam Dinh on July 5, attracting the participation of nearly 60 kite clubs from 40 cities and provinces nationwide.

Culture - Sports Marathon contest held on Ly Son island Close to 2,000 runners from across Vietnam took part in a marathon contest around Ly Son island in the south-central province of Quang Ngai on July 5.