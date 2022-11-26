The festival is part of the national great solidarity and Vietnamese cultural heritage week 2022, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Those attending can admire the colourful outfits of ethnic minority groups in the north, which they wear in daily life and at rituals.

Each ethnic minority group has unique features and identity, together creating a picture of cultural diversity.

The outstanding feature of ethnic traditional outfits is the striking colours, with sophisticated embroidery, attachments, and decorative items.

Preserving the unique identities of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups is pursued by the Party, the State, and the cultural industry, and is a source of pride for the ethnic minority groups themselves.

With the theme “The colours of northern ethnic traditional outfits amid the era of integration and development”, the festival drew 600 representatives from 17 cities and provinces in Vietnam’s north./.

VNA