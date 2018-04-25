Many people in Hanoi were thrilled when attending a cultural event called “Dó bay” or says “Drifting Poonah paper” held recently at a book house on Nguyen Thai Hoc street in the capital city.

They had a chance to participate in a wide range of activities on poonah paper, from talk shows, exhibitions to hands-on ones like drawing, making hand fans with the paper, etc.

Giang Nguyet Dinh, a junior at Hanoi University of Culture, has been practicing calligraphy for five years. He is now writing the most beautiful calligraphic words on poonah paper as small gifts to event goers.

Despite his humble manner, anyone seeing him may be attracted by his knowledge and love for cultural values.

“As far as I know, poonah paper used to be commonly applied in daily life back to the past. It was used for royal documents and family trees, etc. So it was essential back then,” Dinh said.

Kids to the events can also find their own corner of joy where they can make their own paintings, paper fans and handmade bracelet with pieces of poonah paper.

At another corner, vibrant products from Zó project which also works on preserving and promoting poonah paper, and tools for making poonah paper also dazzle visitors.

Through the mini-exhibition, visitors have an in-depth insight in the creation, development and application of the paper in society.

The event was initiated by Nguyen Thi Trang, a student at Academy of Journalism and Communication.

“What I want to showcase is a comparison between poonah paper in the past and for the time being,” said Trang. “So we combine traditional paintings, calligraphy and modern stuff made from poonah paper. We want to deliver a message of preserving poonah paper among youngsters,” she added.

Many people may find it hard to believe the one-day event was held by students. It shows their great love toward cultural values, proving that many Vietnamese youngsters will no way turn their back to history and traditions.

“There were times Dong Ho paintings threatened to fall into oblivion. So today I’m so happy that these young fellows inviting me to the event,” said Nguyen Thi Oanh, an artisan in making Dong Ho paintings.

“Many youngsters now even come to my place to learn more about the traditional paintings and poonah paper,” Oanh said.-VNA