One ancient ritual was enacted as part of the programme.

During the Later Le Dynasty (1533 - 1789), emperors would host a ritual during the festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, presenting fans to all mandarins.



As the festival is always held during hot weather, the presentation of fans expressed the emperor’s care and attention for the mandarins.



This year, the organising board also displayed a 2.4-metre royal fan from 1503, on which a poem written by Emperor Le Hien Tong was inscribed, along with a display of replica fans for emperors, queens, and mandarins.



According to the Thang Long Heritage Conservation Centre, the re-enactment of the ritual aims to preserve and promote traditional practices while raising awareness among the young about the country’s culture.



An exhibition space was also arranged at the citadel, introducing visitors to the unique customs of the Doan Ngo Festival, such as “killing pests and worms” and hanging five-coloured charms./.

VNA