Society Workers to have four National Day days off Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from September 1 to 4 on the occasion of National Day, according to the Office of the Government.

Society Vietnamese airlines reroute flights to avoid airspace near Taiwan Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.

Society 3,000 children to join “LofKun Happy Run” event in HCM City As many as 3,000 children aged under 15 nationwide will participate in the “LofKun Happy Run” programme in Ho Chi Minh City this month, according to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation Central Council.

Society RoK helps to open smart education centre in Hai Phong city A smart education centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 3 with the support of the education department of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangnam province.