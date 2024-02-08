Culture - Sports Huong Pagoda Festival to begin on February 11 The Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, is set to open in Huong Son commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc, on February 11 (the second day of the lunar new year) and last until May 1.

Culture - Sports Tet markets – where the soul of countryside is found Markets form a unique feature of every rural area whenever the Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches as they carry traditional cultural values and are deeply imbued with the soul of the Vietnamese countryside.

Culture - Sports HCM City opens Tet book street festival 2024 The Tet book street festival 2024 of Ho Chi Minh City kicked off on February 7, expected to be a worth-visiting destination during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Videos Vietnamese calligraphy reaches the world Acquiring calligraphic words has become one of the most beautiful customs among Vietnamese people during the Tet holidays, as these words symbolise wishes for good fortune, peace, and prosperity. To uphold this cultural beauty, one overseas Vietnamese in Australia has been diligently working to introduce calligraphy to international friends and the younger Vietnamese generation abroad.