Traditional Tet space to be re-enacted in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
A series of cultural activities will be re-enacted specially for Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter and pedestrian streets on January 18.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A series of cultural activities will be re-enacted specially for Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter and pedestrian streets on January 18.
The event will be organised by the Dinh Lang cultural group in collaboration with the Centre for the Old Quarter's Culture Exchange, marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi on October 10 next year, The Voice of Vietnam reported.
The most important ritual will be the erection of Neu pole, a tall bamboo tree with red garment strips used to ward off evil spirits during Tet, at a flower garden in front of Ngoc Son temple at Hoan Kiem lake. The event will feature lion dances and folk songs from different regions across Vietnam.
The Kim Ngan Temple at 42 Hang Bac street will host a worshiping ritual for the tutelary god, folk singing, and exhibitions of Kim Hoang paintings, Dong Ho paintings, and lion statues.
The Heritage House at 87 Ma May street will be the venue for making Chung cakes and offerings of traditional Tet food to worship ancestors by Hanoi’s families./.
The event will be organised by the Dinh Lang cultural group in collaboration with the Centre for the Old Quarter's Culture Exchange, marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi on October 10 next year, The Voice of Vietnam reported.
The most important ritual will be the erection of Neu pole, a tall bamboo tree with red garment strips used to ward off evil spirits during Tet, at a flower garden in front of Ngoc Son temple at Hoan Kiem lake. The event will feature lion dances and folk songs from different regions across Vietnam.
The Kim Ngan Temple at 42 Hang Bac street will host a worshiping ritual for the tutelary god, folk singing, and exhibitions of Kim Hoang paintings, Dong Ho paintings, and lion statues.
The Heritage House at 87 Ma May street will be the venue for making Chung cakes and offerings of traditional Tet food to worship ancestors by Hanoi’s families./.