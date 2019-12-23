Culture - Sports Hung Thinh Land to sponsor Vietnam’s women’s football for five years The Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company (Hung Thinh Land) has signed up to sponsor of the national women’s football team and for the development of the women’s youth team for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024.

Culture - Sports Vietnam secures berth at Vovinam world championships Vietnam won the throne at the sixth World Vovinam Championships, which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 16-22, with 18 gold, nine silver, and one bronze medals.