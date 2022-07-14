Traditional Vietnamese culture to be honoured at Miss Supranational 2022
Taking two months to design and a month to make, the national costume to be worn by Kim Duyen, the 1st Runner-up in the Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 pageant, who will now represent Vietnam at the Miss Supranational 2022, has been revealed.(Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Named “Heroic Song of the Sea”, the costume tells the story of generations of Vietnamese who lived and fought to build and protect their territory and who also worked hard for a prosperous life. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The costume is plated with gold and copper to create a glittering effect. Crystal and gemstones are also attached, so it sparkles under the stage lights. Harmonious colours honour the beauty, strength, and resilience of women who stand ready to contribute to national construction and protection alongside their male counterparts. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
It took designer Le Long Dung’s team two months to design and one month to make the costume. It weighs 30 kilos and the hat 10 kilos. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The hat is the most unique and expensive part of the costume. It is in the shape of a boat that can carry six people, reflecting a passion to work for a prosperous life. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)