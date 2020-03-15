Culture - Sports National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has set up a national steering committee for the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in 2021.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition marks 90th anniversary of Hanoi Party organisation A photo exhibition on Hanoi was launched at the Hanoi Museum on March 12 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the city’s Party organisation (March 17, 1930 – 2020).