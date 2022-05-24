Society Gia Lai repatriates 18 sets of remains of fallen martyrs from Cambodia The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Duc Co district on May 24 to rebury the remains of 18 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia.

Society US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre inaugurated in capital The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy on May 24 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV)’s campus in Hanoi.

Society Seven art works, items to be auctioned to raise funds for mountainous schools Winners of the 2022 “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be announced at a ceremony on May 31, during which seven art works and items will be auctioned to raise funds to build or repair schools in mountainous areas.

Society France-Vietnam job fair held in Hanoi, HCM City The seventh France-Vietnam Job Fair (FVJF) has been held in Hanoi, serving as a bridge connecting Vietnamese, French and international companies based in Vietnam to graduates with international profiles.