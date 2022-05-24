Traffic accidents claim over 2,760 lives in five months
As many as 4,733 traffic accidents occurred nationwide killing 2,761 people and injured 3,078 others in five months between December 15, 2021 and May 14, 2022, the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee said on May 24.
During the period, the number of cases was down by 800, or 14.46 percent while the number of deaths and the injured decreased by 30 and 875, equivalent to 1.07 percent and 22.14 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.
Of the accidents, 4,683 cases happened on the road, claiming 2,699 lives and injuring 3,068 others, falling by 14.42 percent, 1.57 percent and 22.19 percent, respectively.
Thirty railway accidents claimed 20 lives, down 9.09 percent and 23.08 percent, respectively. Nine people were injured in the accidents, unchanged from the same period last year.
Accidents on the waterway were down 30.43 percent to 16 cases, wounding one but killing 30 people, doubling the figure recorded in the same period last year. Meanwhile, four maritime accidents left 12 dead and missing.
During one month from April 15 to May 14, as many as 925 accidents made 485 dead and 647 wounded.
The figures represented year-on-year declines of 10.28 percent, 6.91 percent and 10.26 percent, respectively./.