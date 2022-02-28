Traffic accidents continue to fall in February
A year-on-year drop of 15.4 percent was recorded in the number of traffic accidents from January 15 to February 14 to 1,011 cases, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
The committee said that 3.73 percent and 25.4 percent declines were also seen in the number of deaths and injuries, respectively, to 620 and 661.
Of the accidents, 1,000 cases were on road, claiming 614 lives and injuring 657 others, falling by 15.11 percent, 2.69 percent and 25.59 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, there were seven railway accidents, and four waterway and no maritime accidents.
The figures raised the total number of accidents in the first two months of 2022 to 1,974, with 1,185 and 1,260 injuries. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases fell 21.51 percent, while the number of deaths and injuries dropped 7.06 percent a d 30.88 percent, respectively./.