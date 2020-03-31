Society Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Society Labour ministry discusses ways to ensure social welfare amid COVID-19 The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss measures to ensure social welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19 The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1 as part of measures to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.